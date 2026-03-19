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Residential quarter Cout de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionelles

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$9,90M
;
5
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ID: 36293
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

About the complex

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In the residential area of Ramat gan Exchange Exceptional luxury penthouse 29th and last floor 200 m2 living area + 100 m2 terrace Fully equipped and already furnished of high standing 2 parking spaces + cellar The apartments in the building were sold on average at 42.600 Nis/m2 (in the table link of sales made ) knowing that the 2nd Penthouse in Tower No. 1 was sold 13.5 million Nis, and we offer this exceptional apartment at the price of 39.200 Neither m2, that is 9,800,000 sh Incredible payment offer: 1st payment of 6 million on signature and the rest in 3 years, with the handing over of keys from the 1st payment. This means that you can already receive rents (estimate between 25 and 30,000 Nis / month), and even sell it in the first 3 years Acquisition tax for a tourist: 8%

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Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter Cout de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionelles
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$9,90M
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