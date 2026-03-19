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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$963,300
;
6
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ID: 36383
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Moshe Ibn Ezra, 11

About the complex

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Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located in "HE" close to shops, schools, synagogues, bus

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$963,300
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