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Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
6
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ID: 36316
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefits: -3 meters high under ceiling -Sol 80/80 -10 linear meters kitchen -electric rollers Duplex penthouse with private pool

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,44M
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