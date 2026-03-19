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Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
8
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ID: 36232
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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New program in Hadera: a strategic location between Tel Aviv and Haifa. You are looking for a new project a hadera A new and exceptional address in the heart of the city Mordecée Khayat invites you to discover this magnificent, new residential project located in the city centre. Three modern buildings with refined architectural design will rise above a lively shopping gallery, welcoming prestigious signs. Enjoy the comfort of a quiet street, while being at the center of amenities: • Hadera train station nearby, for direct access to Tel Aviv and Haifa • Bus network easily connecting all Israel • Close to the Canyon Mall Mall Hof Hayam with its shops, cafes and restaurants • Only 10 minutes from the beach • 30 minutes from Tel Aviv and 30 minutes from Haifa by car Project characteristics • Double height lobby, luxuriously decorated by an interior architect • Three lifts including a chabbatic • Open view from the first floors • Bank guarantee: Mizrahi Tefahot • Start of work: September 2025 • Expected delivery: May 2030 • Funding opportunity 20% on signature, 80% on key delivery – without conditional indexation • High-end services Characteristics of apartments • Modern 80x80 tile in all rooms • Central air conditioning preparation • Design bathroom furniture • High-end mixer valve • Quality internal doors • Customizable kitchen • Electrical stores throughout the apartment Typologies available: • 2 rooms : 55 m2 + 10 m2 terrace • 3 rooms : 75 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • 4 rooms : 105 m2 + 10 m2 terrace • 5 rooms : 123 m2 + terraces of 10 m2 + 6 m2

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
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