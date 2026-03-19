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Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,10M
;
10
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ID: 35575
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 42

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, on the park Yarkon 42 Ussishkin Street building renovated in 2012 apartment of 2.5 rooms, 68 m2 (gross surface) east-west, sunny exposure 3rd floor, with elevator building with shelter registration of condominiums

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,10M
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