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Residential quarter TrEs bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$357,000
06/05/2026
$357,000
05/05/2026
$354,900
;
6
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ID: 35534
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Exodus

About the complex

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Located in the center of Neve Adarim district, 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with terrace and mamad. Very good investment product or foot-to-earth.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter TrEs bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$357,000
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