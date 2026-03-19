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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
;
6
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ID: 36213
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses that serve all of Israel, easy access to highways Cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and home equipment and all this at the foot of the project Project features Very beautiful double lobby decorated by an architect for maximum privacy of the owners. A gym, children's room, work room Three elevators including a Shabbat A clear view from the first floors. Project with bank guarantee Possibility of 20% financing at the contract and 80% upon handing over the keys Each apartment is sold with a private parking space. High standard service Features of the apartment Tiles throughout the house 80x80 Preparation for air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Mixer taps Quality interior doors Customizable kitchen Electric blinds throughout the house Several apartments are for sale 3 rooms surface 79 m2 + 12 m2 terrace 4 rooms surface 102 m2 +12 m2 terrace 5 rooms surface 122 m2 + 20 m2 terrace For more information contact Mardochee Khayat

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minu…
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