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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,65M
06/05/2026
$1,65M
05/05/2026
$1,64M
;
7
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ID: 35902
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ya'akov Ne'eman, 18

About the complex

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Imagine entering a new apartment, bathed in light, without waiting for years of construction and without compromise on your quality of life. Located in the heart of a developing and highly sought-after area, street Located on the 12th floor of a new building with elevators of Shabbat, it has a pleasant balcony of 14 m2, perfect for relaxing or receiving. Two basement parking lots complete this rare property. Delivery in only about 1 month, an exceptional opportunity to acquire new immediately. The apartment comes empty but it was furnished by IA to have a better idea of the expected quality of life

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,65M
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