  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam

Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,85M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf nat 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$5,45M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$490,100
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,50M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,40M
Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from the city centre, and renown…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,521
Very nice two pieces well arranged. Separate toilets and bathroom. Outdoor terrace. Fully renovated apartment with modern and new facilities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications