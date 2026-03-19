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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,200
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4
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ID: 36330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Second and last floor (and half) Four guidelines Large parental suite Balcony of 8 m2 + balcony on the roof of 20 m2 (also under a soccah) Open view of Ein Kerem Total privacy Close to a synagogue, kindergartens, bus stops, shops and other amenities. Building permits granted: the apartment will have an additional 40 m2!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,200
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