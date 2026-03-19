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Residential quarter Top affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$709,800
;
Residential quarter Top affaire
1
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ID: 36092
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    4871, 14

About the complex

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Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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