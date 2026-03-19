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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
;
7
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ID: 36279
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin

About the complex

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For sale In the beautiful Betsalel complex with gym and guard Close to the beach, shuk and Sheinkin 2 rooms very spacious 60m2 Very nice balcony of 8m2 4th floor with elevator Underland parking 4.800.000 Nis

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
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