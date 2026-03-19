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Residential quarter Excellent emplacement

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,90M
;
5
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ID: 35784
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Schwartz, Schwartz Garden

About the complex

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Raanana is wanted. Building after Tama. 4 rooms fully renovated. Large rooms. Close to all shops and Ariel School.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,90M
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