  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
06/05/2026
$1,19M
05/05/2026
$1,18M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35706
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shevet Binyamin, 26

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – 4 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in Ashdod Located in a quiet and well maintained residence, close to parks, schools, synagogues and shops, this 4-room apartment has been completely renovated with taste and quality materials. It offers a living area of 138 m2 supplemented by a beautiful private garden of 102 m2 with pergola, ideal for moments of relaxation with family. A rare and sought after property, perfect for a family wishing to combine comfort, space and quality of life. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$918,000
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,91M
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$17,00M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,200
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv. Demolition/reconstruction project with stric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,69M
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Sports room in the building. High-end standing. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,29M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications