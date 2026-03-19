Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison familiale de haut standing dans un quartier residentiel avec piscine ne revez plus cette maison est faite pour vous

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New exclusivity, in the category "COLLECTION" of the French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨BZH
Are you dreaming of a family house of high standing in a residential area with swimming pool? Don't dream! This house is for you!
✨ House with 5 rooms (178 m2)
✨ On a plot of about 500 m2 (rare!)
✨ majestic living room with a superb ceiling height!
✨ Beautiful custom kitchen « Provence » style
✨ Dedicated and bright dining area
✨ Master suite on the ground floor with pool view!
✨ Upstairs: 3 extra bedrooms including a secure room
✨ In total: 2 shower rooms and 3 toilets
✨ Individual air conditioning
✨ Large outdoor terrace with pergola
✨ Superb swimming pool of 50 m2 !!
✨ Several outdoor spaces, a magnificent olive tree at the entrance!
✨ A large private parking space
✨ Located in the Bialik/Chlomo district, near the Yeshiva "Knesset Itz'hak"
✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the city center, about 15 minutes drive from the sea
✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogues and supermarket nearby on foot!
✨ Quick access to roads 4, 2, 6, train, buses...
✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you realize yours!
To organize a visit:
Ra'hel Benguigui,
Director of the Francophone Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736
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Hadera, Israel
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