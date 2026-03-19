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Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
12
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ID: 36071
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access and quiet residential environment A reassuring framework for you and your loved ones, without compromise on your independence A real neighbourhood life, friendly and warm Luxury lobby, meeting place and exchange Synagogue within the residence, fostering community ties Human-sized residence, ideal for creating relationships while respecting the privacy of everyone Total autonomy, at home, forever Private apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, with balcony or large terrace Property registered in Tabou: you are fully owned by your accommodation No service obligation: you freely choose what you need, when you want A la carte service, according to your wishes Restaurant Sports hall Medical care and support services ➡️ You remain independent, with solutions at your fingertips An ideal location Shops and facilities nearby Only 20 minutes from the centre of Jerusalem Reduced condominium charges, a rare advantage for a residence of this standing The perfect combination of safety, conviviality, comfort and freedom. A place of life designed for today, and for the future.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
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