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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon souccah

Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,12M
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3
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ID: 36499
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Aza, 38

About the complex

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In the heart of Rehavia, street Azza, close to shops, restaurants and bus: on the 3rd floor without elevator, apartment 3 rooms 70m2 spacious completely renovated, large bedrooms, 3 orientations, several small balconies including a beautiful soccah, air conditioning in each room, common cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
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