Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing

Apartment 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace 20m2 in one of the most beautiful buildings in the city, with high floors, open view, and luxurious lobby.
Bright apartments, modern amenities, in an exceptional building.
Neighborhood sought – near amenities
Parking included
Hadera, Israel
Magnificent Penthouse close to the vibrant centre Dizengoff close to all shops and restaurants
Exceptional penthouse offering an incomparable lifestyle:
- Generous space: 4 bright and well arranged rooms
- Optimal comfort: 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with dressing room
- W…