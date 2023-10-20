  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing

Hadera, Israel
from
$558,991
11/07/2025
$558,991
08/07/2025
$533,710
;
5
ID: 26679
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Apartment 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace 20m2 in one of the most beautiful buildings in the city, with high floors, open view, and luxurious lobby. Bright apartments, modern amenities, in an exceptional building. Neighborhood sought – near amenities Parking included

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

