  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
01/03/2025
$1,21M
09/02/2025
$1,19M
06/01/2025
$1,18M
;
4
ID: 24348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms 119m2 with terrace 12m2 (soucca part for 2 people) Bayit Vegan Jerusalem In good condition Price: 4.300.000sh Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 4 bedrooms (1 mamad) 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech powder, electric radiators, electric shutters, grilling Armored door, video-intercom, elevator, 1 parking, 1 cellar, disabled access. For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, Call Simone at 054-946-1963

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
