Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble

very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking
Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount
New, designed to high and bright standards
4 air directions
4 bathrooms
parking lot
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem
Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…