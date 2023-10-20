  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble

Jerusalem, Israel
ID: 24970
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

