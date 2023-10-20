Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
Spacious and perfectly furnished cottage, ideal for a family looking for a high quality of life, comfort and privacy.
Characteristics of the property:
• 5 pieces
• 185 m2 of living space
• Landscaped garden with barbecue area
• 3×5 swimming pool with gas heating system
• Electric gates with intercom
• Alarm system
• Possibility of leaving household appliances
Domestic provision:
Ground floor:
• Large bright living room
• Mamad (safe room)
• Guest toilet
Floor:
• 3 bedrooms
• Parental suite
• Additional bathroom and toilet
• Laundry/service room
Entry : 01/02/26
Rent : 13,000
Municipal tax (Arnona): 1700 / every two months
A good of high quality, ready to move in – rare opportunity
Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
