Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera

BZH
Small, very cute 3 room apartment exclusive in the heart of the city center and quiet in Hadera!
Characteristics:
- Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2,
- Terrace,
- On the 4th floor on 6,
- Elevator,
- Cadastre!
- Great location!
- Great price!
At the foot of the building, a Carrefour supermarket, a children's garden and a few minutes from the bus station and roads.
Close to the Francophone community Kavod Hatorah.
Excellent investment! Premium rental!
Raphel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera
Professional licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
