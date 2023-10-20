  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera

Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$465,548
;
8
ID: 33903
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Small, very cute 3 room apartment exclusive in the heart of the city center and quiet in Hadera! Characteristics: - Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2, - Terrace, - On the 4th floor on 6, - Elevator, - Cadastre! - Great location! - Great price! At the foot of the building, a Carrefour supermarket, a children's garden and a few minutes from the bus station and roads. Close to the Francophone community Kavod Hatorah. Excellent investment! Premium rental! Raphel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,70M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Natanya south beach confort et Elegance duplex meuble avec vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,508
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$465,548
Other complexes
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$172
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters from the sea. Characteristics: • Area: 80 m2 + balcony of 5 m2 • Floor: 2nd with lift • Arrangement: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms • Parking: 2 places Quiet street near the Royal Beach Hotel A unique blend…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
New on the market, in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, in a residence standing, overlooking the promenade, appt 5P in excellent condition, balcony with open view, 2 private parkings, cellar. Hadassa Exclusive, Takam Agency
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
