Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la

BZH
Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular street of Hamochava!
- Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2,
- Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees,
- Warm and cozy saloon,
- Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area,
- A secure half-room on the ground floor,
- Upstairs, a very spacious parental suite with its private terrace,
- 3 children's bedrooms, and their bathroom,
- Small room at the back of the garden (possibility of turning it into an office, for example),
- A parking space,
- Cadastre in good order,
- No common alley!
Benefits of this location:
Quiet residential street, in the heart of a pavilion area in a semi-punished street, at the edge of Hadera city centre!
Close to schools, ganims and children's park, the French-speaking community Chevet A'him, other synagogues, main roads, shopping centres, buses, train station.
Price: 3,300,000 NIS only!
Contact us!
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.