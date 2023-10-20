  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Hadera, Israel
$1,27M
6
ID: 33641
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A large living room overlooking a sunny terrace facing southeast, with a pergola, - A beautiful open and bright kitchen, - A luxurious master suite with its private bathroom, as at the hotel! - A large, secure room (Mamad), - Air conditioning in each room, - A total of 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets, - Possibility to build an additional 40 m2 on the roof! - Additional room in the garden, which can be used as an office or guest room, - 2 private parking spaces. This house has been completely renovated with beautiful materials: you can live directly! A location of choice in a quiet street and a few minutes from the Mall Mixx, a supermarket, restaurants, buses and the French-speaking Beth ‘Habad! Great opportunity! Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while…
