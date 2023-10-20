Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is!
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product:
- A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2,
- A large and beautiful green landscaped garden,
- A large living room overlooking a sunny terrace facing southeast, with a pergola,
- A beautiful open and bright kitchen,
- A luxurious master suite with its private bathroom, as at the hotel!
- A large, secure room (Mamad),
- Air conditioning in each room,
- A total of 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets,
- Possibility to build an additional 40 m2 on the roof!
- Additional room in the garden, which can be used as an office or guest room,
- 2 private parking spaces.
This house has been completely renovated with beautiful materials: you can live directly!
A location of choice in a quiet street and a few minutes from the Mall Mixx, a supermarket, restaurants, buses and the French-speaking Beth ‘Habad!
Great opportunity!
Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
