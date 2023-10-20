Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena
- A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs!
- 7/9,
- A sunny, southwest-facing living space,
- A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet,
- A beautiful terrace of 14 m2, with sea view!!!
- A luxurious master suite with built-in closets and a bathroom,
- 2 additional bedrooms including one secured,
- In total two beautiful bathrooms and two toilets,
- Lift, air conditioning,
- A private cellar,
- Two parking spaces!
- Great lobby.
Located close to the sea, prestigious Jacob's hotel, Moul Ha'Hof shopping village, synagogues, train station and roads.
It's beautiful!
An excellent investment opportunity in a wanted location, especially given the next construction of the Tayelet!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Leisure
