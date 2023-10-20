  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
;
10
ID: 33980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m2, with sea view!!! - A luxurious master suite with built-in closets and a bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including one secured, - In total two beautiful bathrooms and two toilets, - Lift, air conditioning, - A private cellar, - Two parking spaces! - Great lobby. Located close to the sea, prestigious Jacob's hotel, Moul Ha'Hof shopping village, synagogues, train station and roads. It's beautiful! An excellent investment opportunity in a wanted location, especially given the next construction of the Tayelet! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,045
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications