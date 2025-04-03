  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Haifa District

New buildings for sale in Haifa District

Hadera Subdistrict
13
Hadera
5
Or Akiva
2
Harish
1
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$603,935
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva. This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of: - a pleasant living space, - a terrace of about 14 m2, - 4 bedrooms including a mast…
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Hadera, Israel
from
$637,643
BZH Incredible 5-room family apartment! This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors. Characteristics: - Very nice apartment of 110 m2, - Terrace of 10 m2, open …
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2 5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine. Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned a…
Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing
Hadera, Israel
from
$870,790
BZH Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms? For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated. This house of 145 m2 consists of : - a superb kitchen with a centr…
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
Welcome to Ein Hayam, the recent neighborhood located on the edge of the splendid Hadera nature reserve, with breathtaking views with tones of green and turquoise... This apartment is located on the second line of the Ein Hayam district, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa. The luxurious buil…
Residential quarter En exclusivite une maison cosy dans le quartier neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$969,105
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families! Its characteristics: - House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2, - Field of 350 m2, - Bright living room, - Casher Kitchen, - A secure roo…
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,39M
BZH Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer! RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction! It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
Residential quarter Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$558,991
BZH RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools... Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Harish, Israel
from
$463,485
MAGNIFIC 4 FIELDS IN A RECENT BUILDING. EXCEPTIONAL PANORAMIC VIEW. BIG TERRASS. BIG KITCHEN. 15 MINUTES CARRYING THE HADERA SEA. PARKING AND CAVE
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$671,351
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project. This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of: - from an American kitchen, - a modern living room, - 4…
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!! Its characteristics: - 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2, - A luxu…
Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,14M
BZH The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively for sale, a new and spacious house! Located in the heart of the quiet and sought after neighbourhood of Neve Haim, in Ygal Alon Street. Its characteristics: ✅ House of 7 rooms, ✅ Area of 200 m2 on 3 levels, ✅ Land…
