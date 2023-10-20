Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
Looking for a family home, well located, with high-end services?
RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Haotsar district, in a private street sought after:
- a house of 6 rooms completely renovated!
- a living area of 180 m2,
- a plot of 250 m2, a spacious terrace, a green garden surrounded by fruit trees,
- a beautiful space of cossu life,
- A modern kitchen with its wide and beautiful island,
- a large master suite on the ground floor with its bathroom,
- Upstairs, 4 additional bedrooms including one secured,
- Cave,
- A total of 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets.
The type of house very appreciated by Francophones!
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Hadera, Israel
