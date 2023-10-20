  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,32M
9
ID: 33437
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH Looking for a family home, well located, with high-end services? RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Haotsar district, in a private street sought after: - a house of 6 rooms completely renovated! - a living area of 180 m2, - a plot of 250 m2, a spacious terrace, a green garden surrounded by fruit trees, - a beautiful space of cossu life, - A modern kitchen with its wide and beautiful island, - a large master suite on the ground floor with its bathroom, - Upstairs, 4 additional bedrooms including one secured, - Cave, - A total of 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets. The type of house very appreciated by Francophones! Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,32M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications