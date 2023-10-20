Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
New! New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera!
We present you a new house of very high standing for sale in Bellinson Street, in the pavilion area of Neve Haim.
Characteristics:
- Modern new house,
- House of 6 rooms of 170 m2 built on 250 m2 of land,
- 2 parental suites (ground floor and upstairs),
- Quality materials, air conditioning in each room,
- Nice outdoor space with a dream kitchen!
- Immediate entry possible!
An excellent opportunity at a very attractive price!
Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera.
Professional license: 313736
Hadera, Israel
