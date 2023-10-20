Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours

  1. Realting.com
Hadera, Israel
$1,13M
9
ID: 33533
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH New! New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! We present you a new house of very high standing for sale in Bellinson Street, in the pavilion area of Neve Haim. Characteristics: - Modern new house, - House of 6 rooms of 170 m2 built on 250 m2 of land, - 2 parental suites (ground floor and upstairs), - Quality materials, air conditioning in each room, - Nice outdoor space with a dream kitchen! - Immediate entry possible! An excellent opportunity at a very attractive price! Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional license: 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
