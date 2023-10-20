  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel

Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$623,865
;
10
ID: 33473
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A duplex of about 150 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces! - On the 5th and 6th floors, - Nice kitchen, equipped with numerous storage and dining area, - Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 6 m2, - 2 large bedrooms, - A bathroom and guest toilet, - A laundry room, - Upstairs: a XXL master suite, with its private bathroom, - A superb terrace-Souccah of about 50 m2 exposed southwest! - Clearing with integrated storage space, - Cave on the terrace, - A shelter in the building, - Parking space! The duplex is located in a quiet condominium of 6 floors, well maintained, beautiful lobby, elevator, common secure space in the building. Duplex with great potential in the heart of Hadera, close to communities, shops and amenities at an incredible price! For a visit, contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
