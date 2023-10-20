Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra
Characteristics:
- A duplex of about 150 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces!
- On the 5th and 6th floors,
- Nice kitchen, equipped with numerous storage and dining area,
- Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 6 m2,
- 2 large bedrooms,
- A bathroom and guest toilet,
- A laundry room,
- Upstairs: a XXL master suite, with its private bathroom,
- A superb terrace-Souccah of about 50 m2 exposed southwest!
- Clearing with integrated storage space,
- Cave on the terrace,
- A shelter in the building,
- Parking space!
The duplex is located in a quiet condominium of 6 floors, well maintained, beautiful lobby, elevator, common secure space in the building.
Duplex with great potential in the heart of Hadera, close to communities, shops and amenities at an incredible price!
For a visit, contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return