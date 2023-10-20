Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" a unique apartment, on foot next to the sea!
Characteristics:
- A duplex of 70 m2 of 3 high-end rooms with beautiful materials,
- A bright living room with access to a large terrace-veranda of 35 m2,
- A superb modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage, open to the living room,
- A parental suite with many built-in storage,
- A secure extra room,
- A roof of about 90 m2 with large integrated swimming pool!
- Pre-equipment for the installation of an outdoor kitchen,
- Air conditioning, home automation, architectural lighting, built-in speakers...
- 2 parking spaces, 2 cellars!
- 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets!
- In addition: security cameras, private elevator arriving directly on the floor of the duplex!
A luxurious and rare apartment in a 9-storey building, superb lobby, Shabbat elevator, reception room and gym reserved for residents.
An exceptional location, on foot next to the seaside, the prestigious Jacob's Hotel, Mall Ha'Hof commercial village, synagogues, train station and roads.
A duplex with a breathtaking panoramic sea view!
A dream!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Leisure
