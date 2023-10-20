  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee

Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
9
ID: 33584
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" a unique apartment, on foot next to the sea! Characteristics: - A duplex of 70 m2 of 3 high-end rooms with beautiful materials, - A bright living room with access to a large terrace-veranda of 35 m2, - A superb modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage, open to the living room, - A parental suite with many built-in storage, - A secure extra room, - A roof of about 90 m2 with large integrated swimming pool! - Pre-equipment for the installation of an outdoor kitchen, - Air conditioning, home automation, architectural lighting, built-in speakers... - 2 parking spaces, 2 cellars! - 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets! - In addition: security cameras, private elevator arriving directly on the floor of the duplex! A luxurious and rare apartment in a 9-storey building, superb lobby, Shabbat elevator, reception room and gym reserved for residents. An exceptional location, on foot next to the seaside, the prestigious Jacob's Hotel, Mall Ha'Hof commercial village, synagogues, train station and roads. A duplex with a breathtaking panoramic sea view! A dream! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications