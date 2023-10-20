  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel

Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets, ✅ Elevator, ✅ Parking, ✅ Huge potential, ✅ Close to the motorway exit Tel Aviv, Haifa, ✅ 5 minutes by car commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, ✅ 10 minutes walk from the seaside! A unique opportunity! Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736 Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve avec piscine
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Show all Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$551,760
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Show all Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$924,825
Today an apartment of 3.5 rooms located on the 1st floor. In 4 to 5 years the building will be destroyed and rebuilt you will benefit from 30 m2 additional .d a floor more elevated from a terrace of 12 m2 of a parking and a cellar. a real opportunity of added value
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications