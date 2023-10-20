  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez

Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH You won't need to invest a single shekel in this house! Enter, enjoy and be seduced by the luxury it offers! The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera by Ra A beautiful bright town house of 160 m2 built on a plot of 250 m2 in one of the most beautiful streets in the Haotsar district! Characteristics: ⭐️ Family house of 5 rooms, ⭐️ Large new kitchen and design with plenty of storage and marble bar! ⭐️ Careful garden at the back with fruit trees, ⭐️ Large living room, secured on the ground floor, ⭐️ 3 bedrooms upstairs including a luxurious master suite with its closed terrace, ⭐️ Recent renovations have been carried out with high-end standard materials, ⭐️ Quick access to train station and motorways 2 and 4. ⭐️ Next to Yehoshua Park, schools, ganims and a few minutes from the amenities of the city centre. A refined family home to grow your children in an environment where it is good to live! Exceptional price! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$780,615
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Show all Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,950
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications