Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui exclusively presents a superb 5-room apartment, quiet and bright in a beautiful stone building!
Characteristics:
- A large renovated apartment of 5 rooms of 120 m2,
- Nice kitchen,
- Comfortable living room with a beautiful bay window,
- Sun terrace of 12 m2 facing southeast,
- Parental suite, 3 additional rooms including one secured,
- In total 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets,
- On the fourth floor, quiet on the courtyard,
- 2 elevators,
- Gas water heating system,
- Low loads!
- Parking space.
Luxury building, refined, well maintained, close to the new sports complex Holmes, shopping centre, Ecopark and roads 6 and 9.
Within walking distance of shopping mall, schools, kindergartens and Eco Park.
Excellent housing project or rental investment! An incredible price!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
