  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park

Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park

Hadera, Israel
from
$730,455
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33912
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui exclusively presents a superb 5-room apartment, quiet and bright in a beautiful stone building! Characteristics: - A large renovated apartment of 5 rooms of 120 m2, - Nice kitchen, - Comfortable living room with a beautiful bay window, - Sun terrace of 12 m2 facing southeast, - Parental suite, 3 additional rooms including one secured, - In total 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, - On the fourth floor, quiet on the courtyard, - 2 elevators, - Gas water heating system, - Low loads! - Parking space. Luxury building, refined, well maintained, close to the new sports complex Holmes, shopping centre, Ecopark and roads 6 and 9. Within walking distance of shopping mall, schools, kindergartens and Eco Park. Excellent housing project or rental investment! An incredible price! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$730,455
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
penthouse 5 pcs 127 m+ 60 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces small building Full foot quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET PLEINE VUE MER. DEUX AUTRES CHAMBRES DONT UN MAMAD. UNE 2E SALLE DE BAIN. GRAND SEJOUR ET CUISINE EQUIPEE. LOUE MEUBLE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications