  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
;
9
ID: 33525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH New exclusively! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea! A new house, a unique living environment: - Recent ultra-design house, - 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approximately 230 m2, - Modern and refined interior, thought in every detail, - Large living room overlooking the outside, - Superb high-end kosher kitchen with a large central island, - Large bright parental suite, - Spacious rooms, - Possibility to make a studio with independent entrance, - Roof top with sea view! - Custom carpentry, - Air conditioning in each room, - Smart home - home automation system, - Two parking lots, cellar. An exceptional good! The dream of living by the sea! So, what are you waiting for? Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
City center. New building. Four rooms never live. 5th floor. bright. Parking. available from June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and br…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence. Main characteristics • Interior area: 140 m2 • Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications