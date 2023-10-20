  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
10
ID: 33526
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new, high-class, unworked house perfect for your family? BH, here she is! ✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2), ✨ House as new – only 3 years! ✨ Located in the very popular and green area of Brandeis, quiet and residential, ✨ High-end and refined decoration, ✨ No adjoining walls, like a villa! ✨ Very bright, large openings and good vibes ✨ Beautiful white kitchen of the brand "Segal Kitchens" with a bar, ✨ Superb living room and bright dining room, ✨ Beautiful garden space with a large terrace and fruit trees, ✨ Spacious parental suite with dressing room and a beautiful view! ✨ 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, ✨ Secured room, air conditioning and many additions, ✨ And private parking! ✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the Park district and the city centre, ✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogue and supermarket nearby on foot! ✨ Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9. ✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you achieve yours! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
