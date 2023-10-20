  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
;
8
ID: 33444
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Very nice apartment of 4 rooms located in the "Le Park" neighborhood. View of the park. This new neighborhood has all the advantages: schools, park, shopping center... very large terrace of 28 m2 . sea view. 2 bathrooms. 1 parking lot 4 elevators

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

