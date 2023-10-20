Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra
Characteristics:
- A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2,
- On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator,
- A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny terrace of about 12 m2,
- A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room,
- A master suite with its private bathroom,
- 2 additional children's rooms including one secured,
- In total: 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets,
- Air conditioning, home automation system,
- In addition: a private cellar,
- Underground parking!
The apartment is located in a very high standing residence, with a private outdoor space, a large, luxurious lobby, and an equipped gym!
What about its location? Ideal! Above the Beth ‘Habad francophone, the French bakery "Le Moulin Doré", a few minutes walk from the Mixx shopping centre, the ganims, the buses, about 10/15 minutes by car from the train station and the seaside.
A very high priced product! An excellent product for home or rental investment! To be seized quickly!
What are you waiting for?
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return