  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone

Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone

Hadera, Israel
from
$658,350
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33648
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2, - On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator, - A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny terrace of about 12 m2, - A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room, - A master suite with its private bathroom, - 2 additional children's rooms including one secured, - In total: 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets, - Air conditioning, home automation system, - In addition: a private cellar, - Underground parking! The apartment is located in a very high standing residence, with a private outdoor space, a large, luxurious lobby, and an equipped gym! What about its location? Ideal! Above the Beth ‘Habad francophone, the French bakery "Le Moulin Doré", a few minutes walk from the Mixx shopping centre, the ganims, the buses, about 10/15 minutes by car from the train station and the seaside. A very high priced product! An excellent product for home or rental investment! To be seized quickly! What are you waiting for? Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter 2 pieces nouvel immeuble luxueux centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,006
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,56M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$658,350
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications