Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers an apartment full of good vibes in Hadera city centre, Harav Ovadia Yossef Street, a bright apartment at an exceptional price!
Characteristics:
⭐ Apartment 4 rooms, about 100 m2,
⭐ Large living room with a dedicated dining area,
⭐ Sun terrace,
⭐ Master suite with bathroom,
⭐ Two bathrooms, two toilets,
⭐ New doors, air conditioning,
⭐ On the 5th floor, elevator,
⭐ Parking,
⭐ Shared secure room at the foot of the building,
⭐ Low loads!
Well maintained building on the edge of the city center, close to amenities, shopping centers, schools, communities, transportation...
A rental bonus!
Can be purchased remotely.
Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
