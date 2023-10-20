  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
5
ID: 33910
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers an apartment full of good vibes in Hadera city centre, Harav Ovadia Yossef Street, a bright apartment at an exceptional price! Characteristics: ⭐ Apartment 4 rooms, about 100 m2, ⭐ Large living room with a dedicated dining area, ⭐ Sun terrace, ⭐ Master suite with bathroom, ⭐ Two bathrooms, two toilets, ⭐ New doors, air conditioning, ⭐ On the 5th floor, elevator, ⭐ Parking, ⭐ Shared secure room at the foot of the building, ⭐ Low loads! Well maintained building on the edge of the city center, close to amenities, shopping centers, schools, communities, transportation... A rental bonus! Can be purchased remotely. Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Hadera, Israel
Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
