  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2, - A vast living space open on a magnificent terrace of 16 m2, - A beautiful spacious kitchen, - A master suite with sea view and a private bathroom, - On the 19th floor out of 25, - 3 children's rooms including a secure room, - Shabbat ascensor, - Private cellar, - Two parking spaces! The building benefits from 3 lifts including 1 from Shabbat, a gym, a garbage vacuum on the floor, a reception room available for residents. Close to a large park, new shops close to the neighborhood and exit to motorway 2. About 5 minutes walk from the sea! An excellent opportunity! Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,076
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve dans un immeuble de luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$868,395
In the heart of Nahlaot, discover a renovated apartment already divided into two rental units with common entrance. A rare opportunity in this sought after, bright, quiet and close to Mahane Yehuda Market. Surface Arnona 49 m2 (53 m2 cadastre), 3 rooms, 1st floor, terrace of 4 m2. Perfect fo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
villa with basement as a t2 beautiful garden attic of 50m2 barnea Two minutes from the city exit
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications