Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve!
Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham.
Its characteristics:
- An area of 125 m2,
- A vast living space open on a magnificent terrace of 16 m2,
- A beautiful spacious kitchen,
- A master suite with sea view and a private bathroom,
- On the 19th floor out of 25,
- 3 children's rooms including a secure room,
- Shabbat ascensor,
- Private cellar,
- Two parking spaces!
The building benefits from
3 lifts including 1 from Shabbat, a gym, a garbage vacuum on the floor, a reception room available for residents.
Close to a large park, new shops close to the neighborhood and exit to motorway 2.
About 5 minutes walk from the sea!
An excellent opportunity!
Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera.
Professional licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return