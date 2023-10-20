  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Hadera, Israel
$954,608
ID: 33534
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace? The French-speaking Department RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francophones. Characteristics: - 5 room apartment, - Area of approximately 130 m2, - 45 m2 XL terrace with panoramic open view! - On the 26th floor, with Shabbat elevator, - Beautiful bright living room with a large bay window, - Beautiful furnished kitchen with a large bar, - 4 bedrooms, including a secure room and an incredible master suite with a large dressing room, - Lobby, four elevators, - Two underground parking spaces! Located above a shopping centre, with a supermarket, shops, restaurants, and the French-speaking medical center of Hadera. A few minutes walk from the Francophone communities and a 12-minute drive from the seaside. Exceptional! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$954,608
