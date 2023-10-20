Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a new exclusivity.
Discover a spacious and bright 7-room house in the pavilion area of the sought after Park.
Characteristics:
- Ultra design house, comfortable on 3 floors,
- 7 rooms with approximately 198 m2 living space,
- 270 m2 of land!
- High-end kitchen with its central island,
- Large living room with a beautiful library corner,
- 2 large parental suites,
- Secure room on the ground floor,
- 3 showers, 5 toilets,
- 2 terraces, parking,
- High quality floor coverings including 90×90 tile,
- As a bonus: outdoor access to the roof to a separate unit of 2 rooms of 30 m2 on the top floor with its terrace!
Close to all the amenities of the neighborhood, a shopping centre, schools, the famous Ecopark.
Quick access to 4,6 and 9 roads and 20 minutes by car from the sea!
So, what are you waiting for?
Rahel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera
Licence No. 313736
Hadera, Israel
