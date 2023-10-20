  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Hadera
  Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable

Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable

Hadera, Israel
$893,475
10
ID: 33532
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Haifa District
  Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the district of Givat Olga, a beautiful duplex penthouse of 3.5 rooms, carefully furnished, a few minutes walk from the sea, in the sought after street of Mena Characteristics: - Bright apartment of 3,5 rooms of about 100 m2, - Very nice living room overlooking a first terrace facing the sea, - Large sun terrace-Succah on the roof of 20 m2! - On the 8th floor, - Elevator, - Secured room, - Private cellar, - Parking, - Nice lobby, well maintained building. Exceptional location! You cross the street and arrive on foot by the sea, at the prestigious Jacob's hotel, a few minutes' drive from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, synagogues, train station and roads. In addition to a dream apartment, this is an excellent investment! Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Professionals Hadera. Licence Number : 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

