Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the district of Givat Olga, a beautiful duplex penthouse of 3.5 rooms, carefully furnished, a few minutes walk from the sea, in the sought after street of Mena
Characteristics:
- Bright apartment of 3,5 rooms of about 100 m2,
- Very nice living room overlooking a first terrace facing the sea,
- Large sun terrace-Succah on the roof of 20 m2!
- On the 8th floor,
- Elevator,
- Secured room,
- Private cellar,
- Parking,
- Nice lobby, well maintained building.
Exceptional location! You cross the street and arrive on foot by the sea, at the prestigious Jacob's hotel, a few minutes' drive from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, synagogues, train station and roads.
In addition to a dream apartment, this is an excellent investment!
Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Professionals Hadera.
Licence Number : 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Leisure
