Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila

Hadera, Israel
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panoramic terrace-veranda open facing southwest of about 12 m2, with an electric closure! - Large, warm living room, - 3 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room, - On the 8th floor on 13 with Shabbat elevator, - Private cellar, - Two parking spaces in the basement! - The apartment has been improved in every detail, no work to plan! And that's not all! The residence is exceptional: reserved gym, reception room, private outdoor space of the residence. An apartment of exceptional level, located in Hadera city centre, one of the most sought after areas of the city. Nearby amenities: Mixx shopping mall, schools, ganim and at the foot: the French-speaking synagogue 'Habad, about 12 minutes by car from the sea! A rare opportunity! Bonus, its exceptional price: 2.150.000 NIS only! To see absolutely! RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Hadera, Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
A fast-growing coastal city, Natanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem street, just 2 minutes from the beaches, this apartment formerly 5 rooms converted into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes on 130 m2. Located on the 7th floor, it en…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,27M
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,27M
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A …
Real estate Israel
