Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€301,361
;
9
About the complex

Villa

  • 3 bedrooms
  • Developed infrastructure of the district
  • View of rice fields
  • Pool


Area:
Building - 230 m²

Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 260 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 208 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 74,880 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 66,643 $ (20%)
Payback - 6.5 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Terms of payment and ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 24 years + extension
Completion: 3 quarter 2024

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€301,361
