Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283

Villa
Area:
Building - 230 m²
Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 260 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 208 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 74,880 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 66,643 $ (20%)
Payback - 6.5 years
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Terms of payment and ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 24 years + extension
Completion: 3 quarter 2024