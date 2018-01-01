Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283

Canggu, Indonesia

from €210,678

Completion date: 2024

Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP

Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of international team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under European standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp