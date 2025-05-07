Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
4
Karystos Municipality
4
Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
3
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$151,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd…
$240,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Hrisso, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$266,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Sem…
$120,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
$3,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. Gr…
$189,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aigani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aigani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$120,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$193,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go