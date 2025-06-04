Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 207 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$420,532
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$318,502
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale in Lagonisi district, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists o…
$326,127
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$262,624
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale in the area of Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The gro…
$268,911
