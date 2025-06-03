Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

4 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/3
A townhouse of 120 sq.m. is for sale in central Greece. The townhouse is located on 3 levels…
$285,007
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$260,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd fl…
$389,316
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 111 square meters in central Greece. The townhouse is loc…
$425,231
