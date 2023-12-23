Townhouses for sale in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kymi - Aliveri
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Kymi - Aliveri, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Petries, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Petries, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kymi - Aliveri, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir