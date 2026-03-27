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Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor…
$519,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor…
$398,333
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2…
$415,652
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AuraAura
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$635,023
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor…
$692,753
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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