Terraced Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$266,202
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$406,423
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: an 80 m² Maisonette in Ormos Panagias, Sithonia. The property is located in a pict…
$291,357
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$313,527
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$324,071
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$325,139
